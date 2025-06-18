Fans in the stands during the match between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund. Keystone

The first matches were promising. But while the 2025 Club World Cup in the USA got off to an exciting start, a clear trend became apparent as the tournament progressed: Spectator numbers are falling - and the big names are not attracting nearly as many fans as expected.

Mattéo Mayasi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Strong start to the tournament: The first matches of the 2025 Club World Cup in the USA were well attended - e.g. PSG vs. Atlético with over 80,000 fans.

Dwindling attendance: Interest drops significantly over the course of the tournament, with half-full or almost empty stadiums at matches involving big clubs.

Small clubs benefit: Teams such as Auckland City or Botafogo play in front of significantly more spectators than in their domestic league.

Large stadiums, little used: Many arenas remain well below their capacity - for example Chelsea vs LAFC in Atlanta with only 22,000 spectators*. Show more

Strong starts, dwindling interest

The clash between PSG and Atlético Madrid at the venerable Rose Bowl Stadium was the first highlight with 80,619 spectators - almost 30,000 more than the combined average of both clubs' home games in the regular season. The match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium (60,927) also exceeded all expectations - an atmospheric start to a tournament with global aspirations.

But in the days that followed, interest waned noticeably. The match between Bayern Munich and Auckland City, for example, only attracted 21,152 people to the TQL Stadium - less than a third of Munich's Bundesliga home games, which are attended by an average of 75,000 people. The match between River Plate and Urawa Red Diamonds at Lumen Field, which holds 68,740 spectators, was watched by just 11,974 fans.

Small clubs benefit from the spotlight

It is striking that smaller teams are experiencing a significant boost in spectators. For Auckland City, playing in front of over 21,000 fans was an absolute exception - in New Zealand, matches are often played in front of just a few hundred spectators. Botafogo, Esperance Tunis and Pachuca also benefit from the international stage, on which they are otherwise rarely seen.

In contrast, top clubs perform below their potential. Bayern, Chelsea and Real Madrid play in front of significantly fewer fans than in their home stadiums. Reasons for this could be: The late scheduling of some matches, less fan loyalty in the US market or a lack of sporting excitement in the early rounds of the tournament.

Venues of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Charlotte, Bank of America: With a capacity of 77,037 seats Image: KEYSTONE Pasanda Carlifiona, Rose Bowl stadium: With a capacity of 91,136 seats Image: KEYSTONE New York, MetLife Stadium: With a capacity of 82,500 seats Image: KEYSTONE Nashville, Geodis Park: With a seating capacity of 30,109 Image: KEYSTONE Miami, Hard Rock Stadium: With a capacity of 65,326 seats Image: KEYSTONE Philadelphia, Lincoln Field: With a capacity of 67,594 seats Image: KEYSTONE Mexico City, Mercedes-Benz Stadium: With a seating capacity of 71,000 Image: KEYSTONE Venues of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Charlotte, Bank of America: With a capacity of 77,037 seats Image: KEYSTONE Pasanda Carlifiona, Rose Bowl stadium: With a capacity of 91,136 seats Image: KEYSTONE New York, MetLife Stadium: With a capacity of 82,500 seats Image: KEYSTONE Nashville, Geodis Park: With a seating capacity of 30,109 Image: KEYSTONE Miami, Hard Rock Stadium: With a capacity of 65,326 seats Image: KEYSTONE Philadelphia, Lincoln Field: With a capacity of 67,594 seats Image: KEYSTONE Mexico City, Mercedes-Benz Stadium: With a seating capacity of 71,000 Image: KEYSTONE

Huge potential not fully exploited

A look at the stadium capacities reinforces the picture. In the Mercedes-Benz Arena (71,000 seats), only 22,137 people attended the Chelsea-LAFC match. MetLife (82,500) and Lincoln Financial Field (67,594) also fell far short of their potential. Only in a few cases - such as the Rose Bowl or Hard Rock Stadium - did the capacity come close to being exhausted.

The Club World Cup is a tournament full of opportunities - for fans, clubs and markets. But after a strong start, it is clear that the really big names do not automatically attract the crowds in the USA. Instead, smaller teams are given a rare platform - and use it to present themselves to a new audience.

You might also be interested in this