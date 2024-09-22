12-year-old Larissa Walser, who was born with a birth defect, took part in an "A Million Dreams" competition and was allowed to accompany the professionals onto the pitch for the match between St.Gallen and Lucerne on Saturday. blue Sport accompanied the FCSG fan on the big day.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you 12-year-old Larissa Walser was born without a nasal bone, but is otherwise in great shape and a big FCSG fan.

Now she was one of the lucky winners of an "A Million Dreams" competition and was allowed to run into the stadium with the players at the match between St.Gallen and Lucerne.

blue Sport met Larissa before the game and asked her again for an interview after the final whistle.

Despite the bitter 3:2 defeat, her emotional state remains unchanged. "It was a great day, but I was super excited," says Larissa. The only downer: she ran in alongside a Lucerne player. But the day will remain unforgettable anyway. Show more

Larissa Walser from Degersheim is a big fan of FC St.Gallen and so she took part in a competition organized by "A Million Dreams" to mark the International Day of Dreams (25 September) - and was promptly one of those chosen to run into the stadium with the players before the match between St.Gallen and Lucerne on Saturday.

blue Sport reporter Nick Laederach visited 12-year-old Larissa on the day of her big performance to find out more about the girl who was born with a birth defect. "I don't have a nose bone and that's why I look a bit special," she says somewhat sheepishly. There was a "huge commotion" when she was born, "because nobody knew exactly what was going on".

After about a month, the doctors found out what was going on. "And then, when I was four years old, I had an operation to make a nose so that it looked a bit better. Because otherwise it would have looked really weird," says Larissa, who was already wearing an FCSG shirt the afternoon before the match.

"It was a great day, but I was super excited"

After the game, which FC St.Gallen lost 3:2 despite leading 2:0 at the break, she has an interview with Nick Laederach. She finds clearer words than many a professional. The blue Sport reporter wants to know how she is feeling after the defeat. "I'm actually doing well." The only downer: "Unfortunately, I had to run in with a Lucerne player," says the FCSG fan. "But it was mega cool."

The defeat doesn't change the fact that her heart still beats for FCSG, she affirms and says: "It was a great day, but I was super excited." Afterwards, she heads back home, exhausted from a long, exciting day that she is unlikely to forget in a hurry.

More on the match between St.Gallen and Lucerne