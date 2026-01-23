Despite the return of successful coach Gerardo Seoane, the Young Boys had a season to forget. The 47-year-old explains what lessons the club is taking away from it.

Gerardo Seoane’s first tenure with Young Boys was extremely successful: He led the Bern-based club to the league title in all three seasons and even won the double in his second year. This made the expectations all the greater when he returned at the end of October last year after a good four years in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach. At that point, YB was in 5th place in the Super League—seven points behind leader Thun and three behind its closest pursuer, St. Gallen.

A Lack of Consistency After a Promising Start

So it seemed like anything was still possible, and Seoane’s start to the season was certainly promising. After a 0–0 draw against Basel, the Berners celebrated two lopsided victories—4–1 in St. Gallen and 5–0 at home against Winterthur. But the hoped-for turnaround never materialized. On the contrary: In the end, they finished in 6th place—the club’s worst finish since its 7th-place finish in 2012–13 and following twelve consecutive top-three finishes. As a result, YB will not be competing in any European cup competition for the first time in 13 years.

“We took two steps forward, then one step back, then one step forward and two steps back,” Seoane said in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. One problem was the high number of goals conceded (69) and the lack of defensive stability. “That was a key part of our analysis of the areas where we need to improve,” said the 47-year-old. He emphasized that, regardless of the opponent or the situation in the game, the team must maintain 100 percent focus and not hesitate to defend by any means necessary. “In sports, nothing comes easily—we have to demonstrate that mindset. Last season was an important reality check for everyone.”

Lack of Resilience

The club’s management responded by signing two defenders—returning players Cédric Zesiger and Isaac Schmidt—who had most recently been playing abroad and already have experience with the Swiss national team. The two are also expected to strengthen the leadership team. After all, another key lesson learned from the disappointing season was the lack of resilience—that is, the ability to cope with adversity.

“We have to face this criticism,” Seoane explains. The key, he says, is figuring out what they can do to function better as a team and achieve greater unity. This will be achieved through training, team events, discussions, and changes in the roster. Sometimes, he says, the hierarchy within the team needs to be changed.

More departures are possible

Does he have any requests regarding further reinforcements? “That depends on whether there are any more significant departures. We have two or three players who are of interest to foreign teams because of their potential. In that case, we might have to take action again.” First and foremost, however, the priority is to find solutions for those players who are unlikely to see much—if any—playing time. “It’s important to be fair to these players.”

Seoane also sees advantages in the fact that YB won’t be playing in European competition next season. “In theory, this puts us in a better position for the league.” If there’s less need to rotate the lineup, “you eventually become more consistent in your play. On the other hand, European competition isn’t just extremely important financially, but also for the players’ development.”

Either way, the Bernese want to regain their former strength. What makes Seoane most optimistic that they’ll succeed? “Last season took its toll on us—that’s clear. I hope that everyone is now extremely motivated and eager to put YB back where we feel we belong: by functioning as a team. Because we have players with great potential.” Seoane has already proven that he can lead teams to success.