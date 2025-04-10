Frankfurt can dream of a second Europa League title after 2022. Eintracht drew flatteringly 1-1 in the quarter-final first leg at Tottenham, while Lyon and Manchester United drew 2-2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Without reserve Aurèle Amenda, the visitors from Germany had luck on their side in London. Spurs hit the edge of the goal twice in the second half. There were also several top-class chances that coach Ange Postecoglu's team were unable to convert. Pedro Porro's goal in the 26th minute was the only one for the home side. Hugo Ekitiké had scored for Frankfurt after just 6 minutes.

Lyon avert defeat against ManUtd at the last second

The match between Olympique Lyon and Manchester United also ended without a winner, although the visitors from England had already looked like the lucky winners in the truest sense of the word after Joshua Zirkee's goal in the 88th minute. Rayan Cherki ensured that the game ended in a fair draw in the 95th minute.

Bodö/Glimt puts Lazio in their place

Bodö/Glimt could reach a European Cup semi-final for the first time in the club's 109-year history. The Norwegians surprisingly beat Lazio Rome 2:0 in the far north.

Glasgow fight for a goalless draw

Athletic Bilbao still have their sights set on the final at home in the San Mames Stadium, although the Basques were unable to convert an almost 80-minute spell of superior possession at Glasgow Rangers into goals. The game ended goalless.