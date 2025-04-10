  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

All the games, all the goals Late drama between Lyon and ManUtd - Frankfurt create a good starting position

SDA

10.4.2025 - 23:14

Frankfurt can dream of a second Europa League title after 2022. Eintracht drew flatteringly 1-1 in the quarter-final first leg at Tottenham, while Lyon and Manchester United drew 2-2.

Keystone-SDA

10.04.2025, 23:14

11.04.2025, 00:15

Without reserve Aurèle Amenda, the visitors from Germany had luck on their side in London. Spurs hit the edge of the goal twice in the second half. There were also several top-class chances that coach Ange Postecoglu's team were unable to convert. Pedro Porro's goal in the 26th minute was the only one for the home side. Hugo Ekitiké had scored for Frankfurt after just 6 minutes.

Lyon avert defeat against ManUtd at the last second

The match between Olympique Lyon and Manchester United also ended without a winner, although the visitors from England had already looked like the lucky winners in the truest sense of the word after Joshua Zirkee's goal in the 88th minute. Rayan Cherki ensured that the game ended in a fair draw in the 95th minute.

Bodö/Glimt puts Lazio in their place

Bodö/Glimt could reach a European Cup semi-final for the first time in the club's 109-year history. The Norwegians surprisingly beat Lazio Rome 2:0 in the far north.

Glasgow fight for a goalless draw

Athletic Bilbao still have their sights set on the final at home in the San Mames Stadium, although the Basques were unable to convert an almost 80-minute spell of superior possession at Glasgow Rangers into goals. The game ended goalless.

More from this section

Video highlights. No winner in the first leg: Tottenham and Frankfurt draw

Video highlightsNo winner in the first leg: Tottenham and Frankfurt draw

He was at Real and GC. Coaching legend Leo Beenhakker is dead

He was at Real and GCCoaching legend Leo Beenhakker is dead

Crazy final phase. Lyon avert first leg defeat to ManUtd in the 95th minute

Crazy final phaseLyon avert first leg defeat to ManUtd in the 95th minute

After 51 caps. Abrashi announces his retirement from the national team:

After 51 capsAbrashi announces his retirement from the national team: "At some point it's good"

Conference League. Chelsea turn up the heat in the 2nd half and ultimately win by a clear margin

Conference LeagueChelsea turn up the heat in the 2nd half and ultimately win by a clear margin