U21 national team draws Late goal prevents victory against England

SDA

24.3.2025 - 21:10

Sascha Stauch draws with Switzerland against England
The Swiss U21 national team drew against England's U20s in their second international match of the year. Sascha Stauch's team conceded a 2:2 equalizer in stoppage time in Marbella.

Up until the 92nd minute, it looked like a coup for the Swiss team in southern Spain. Thanks to a double strike within five minutes, Switzerland were 2:1 ahead from the 76th minute against the Three Lions' youth team, who traveled to this test match with the U20s because, unlike Switzerland, the U21s will be able to travel to the European Championships in the summer. However, the Swiss then conceded the equalizer with one of their last attacks.

After a disappointing European Championship qualifying campaign, the Swiss squad only included players born in 2004 or later for the upcoming qualifying period. Switzerland failed to qualify for this summer's finals in Slovakia. They only finished 3rd in their group behind Romania and Finland.

