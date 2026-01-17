Emre Can converted a penalty deep into stoppage time to win against St. Pauli Keystone

Borussia Dortmund celebrate an emotional home win in the 18th Bundesliga round. Emre Can scores in stoppage time to make it 3:2 against St. Pauli.

A foul on the edge of the St. Pauli penalty area saved Borussia Dortmund's Saturday afternoon. Emre Can converted the resulting penalty in the 95th minute to make it 3:2 and put St. Pauli's comeback behind them. Hamburg had previously recovered from 2-0 down through James Sands and Ricky-Jade Jones, who later scored the decisive penalty. Swiss national keeper Gregor Kobel had no chance of defending twice.

In addition to penalty taker Can, BVB's Karim Adeyemi, who had only featured sparingly in the first two games of the year, also came to the fore. The 23-year-old scored a fine assist for Julian Brandt's 1:0 (45') and the goal to make it 2:0 (54').

Third-placed Hoffenheim recorded their sixth home win in a row. Former Basel player Wout Burger was the only scorer in the 1-0 win over Leverkusen. After nine minutes, a free kick that was probably intended as a cross landed superbly in the opponent's goal.

Urs Fischer suffered a setback with Mainz 05, who were in second-last place with captain Silvan Widmer and were unable to hold on to a 1-0 lead at the break against 1 FC Köln (1-2). In the second half, substitute Ragnar Ache turned things around with his two goals (57th and 85th). It was Fischer's first defeat in his seventh game as Mainz coach.