Karol Mets for St. Pauli first scorer, then penalty taker Keystone

St. Pauli and Cologne drew 1-1 in Friday's Bundesliga match, a point that is more valuable for Cologne in the relegation battle than for St. Pauli.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A late penalty goal by substitute Luca Waldschmidt (86') saved Cologne the point. Cologne have not conceded a defeat for the fifth game in a row and still have good prospects for next season in the Bundesliga with four games remaining. Five points separate them from Hamburg, who are in the relegation zone and created the better chances in the second half.

The tragic figure of the match was Karol Mets. The defender first scored the 1:0 for St. Pauli and then caused the penalty through an unfortunate action. As a result, St. Pauli remain in serious danger of relegation. If their rivals win over the weekend, the gap between the Kiez club and 15th place could increase to five points.