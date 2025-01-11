Ruben Vargas hits the post on his debut for Sevilla FC and earns a late point with his new team. The Andalusians equalized late on to draw 1-1 against bottom side Valencia.
One day after completing his transfer from FC Augsburg to Spain, Vargas was substituted in the 69th minute when hosts Sevilla were trailing. Eleven minutes later, the 26-year-old almost scored the equalizer. However, his long-range shot from more than 20 meters out bounced back off the inside of the post. Instead, a long-range shot from Adria Pedrosa in the 93rd minute provided a deserved but unconvincing equalizer.
Luis Rioja scored for the visitors eight minutes before Vargas' substitution following a counter-attack. Vargas' national team and new club colleague Djibril Sow was back in the starting line-up after recovering from a thigh injury and was substituted in the 79th minute.