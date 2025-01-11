Rubern Vargas first has to make a save after coming on as a substitute, then hits the post and can at least enjoy a late point with Sevilla FC in the end Keystone

Ruben Vargas hits the post on his debut for Sevilla FC and earns a late point with his new team. The Andalusians equalized late on to draw 1-1 against bottom side Valencia.

Keystone-SDA SDA

One day after completing his transfer from FC Augsburg to Spain, Vargas was substituted in the 69th minute when hosts Sevilla were trailing. Eleven minutes later, the 26-year-old almost scored the equalizer. However, his long-range shot from more than 20 meters out bounced back off the inside of the post. Instead, a long-range shot from Adria Pedrosa in the 93rd minute provided a deserved but unconvincing equalizer.

Luis Rioja scored for the visitors eight minutes before Vargas' substitution following a counter-attack. Vargas' national team and new club colleague Djibril Sow was back in the starting line-up after recovering from a thigh injury and was substituted in the 79th minute.