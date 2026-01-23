Two former St. Gallen forwards have found new clubs. While Willem Geubbels is moving from FC Paris to US Lecce in Serie A, Emmanuel Latte Lath will now play for Union Berlin.

Latte Lath's transfer to the Bundesliga club, led by Thun's championship-winning coach Mauro Lustrinelli, is a loan deal with an option to buy from the MLS club Atlanta United.

The 27-year-old Ivorian moved to the U.S. a year ago from English second-division club FC Middlesbrough for 21.25 million euros, which was a record transfer for MLS at the time. After a disappointing season, Latte Lath is now returning to Europe. During the 2022–23 season, the forward played on loan for FC St. Gallen and impressed with 16 goals in 34 competitive matches.

Last season, Geubbels played in 24 games for Paris FC in Ligue 1, scoring five goals. He has now signed a contract with Lecce that runs through 2030, with an option for an additional season.