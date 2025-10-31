After the victories against Ludogorets and Zurich, Young Boys wanted to get into a flow. That didn't really work against GC. "We're not drawing the right conclusions," said Sandro Lauper after the 3-3 draw.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite a fighting performance, Young Boys only drew 3-3 with GC and remain in fifth place, seven points behind leaders Thun.

The Bernese conceded three goals again and showed persistent defensive problems, which Sandro Lauper openly criticized: "We get the goals far too easily."

Injuries and suspensions exacerbate the personnel situation in defense ahead of the match against Basel. Show more

After two sending-offs in the closing stages, YB tried to score the winning goal with nine players against eleven Hoppers. But they were unable to do so and had to settle for a 3-3 draw, leaving them stuck in fifth place - seven points behind leaders Thun.

"It just sucks to have conceded three goals again. We're somehow not drawing the right conclusions," said an annoyed YB defender Sandro Lauper on blue Sport after the game. "We're getting the goals far too easily, it feels like everyone is going in at the moment. We have to fight against that."

In the last five competitive games, YB goalkeeper Marvin Keller has always had to make at least two saves. "It can't be that we concede three goals again. We score three goals - then you have to leave the pitch as the winner," said Lauper. "We didn't manage that, so we can't be happy." YB have only been able to play to nil once this Super League season - in the 0-0 draw against Sion at the beginning of August.

YB running out of defenders - ahead of the Basel game of all things

Bern's defensive worries are not only growing because of the many goals conceded. Things are also looking anything but good in terms of personnel. Following the injury-related absences of Gregory Wüthrich and Loris Benito, Tanguy Zoukrou will now also be missing for the next few games after receiving a straight red card.

Lauper, who didn't even make the squad at the start of the season, is the only central defender left for Sunday's thriller against Basel. Right-back Saidy Janko also saw yellow against GC in stoppage time and will be missing against FCB.

Who will defend against the power offense of Shaqiri and Co. "We'll give it some thought," says YB coach Giorgio Contini. "Now we first have to discuss the GC game and also be very critical. I can't deny the team's will. They tried to get something back when they were outnumbered. We were able to equalize, but that's not enough for our standards."