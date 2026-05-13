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Ghost game at the Stade de la Tuilière Lausanne against GC under exclusion of the public

SDA

13.5.2026 - 17:04

Tuesday's Léman derby in Geneva was marked by serious rioting and the massive use of pyrotechnics
Tuesday's Léman derby in Geneva was marked by serious rioting and the massive use of pyrotechnics
Keystone

Next Saturday's Super League match between Lausanne-Sport and Grasshoppers will be a ghost match.

Keystone-SDA

13.05.2026, 17:04

13.05.2026, 17:16

The club from the canton of Vaud announced that the home game will have to be played behind closed doors following a decision by the cantonal authorities. The measure was taken after serious rioting broke out in the Léman derby between Servette and Lausanne on Tuesday.

Just a day's rest for the Hoppers?. This is how the league solves the barrage problem with GC

Just a day's rest for the Hoppers?This is how the league solves the barrage problem with GC

In sporting terms, the last match of the current championship no longer has any significance for either team. GC have been confirmed as participants in the barrage since Tuesday's 3:2 win against directly relegated Winterthur, while Lausanne will finish the season two places above the Zurich team in 9th place.

Hoppers save themselves in the barrage. GC turns around relegation thriller and sends Winti to the Challenge League

Hoppers save themselves in the barrageGC turns around relegation thriller and sends Winti to the Challenge League

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LaLiga on stream. Sow and Vargas need a win in Villarreal's relegation battle

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LaLiga on streamSow and Vargas need a win in Villarreal's relegation battle

After demotion. Goalkeeper Yanick Brecher will apparently leave FCZ

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