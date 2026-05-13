Tuesday's Léman derby in Geneva was marked by serious rioting and the massive use of pyrotechnics Keystone

Next Saturday's Super League match between Lausanne-Sport and Grasshoppers will be a ghost match.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The club from the canton of Vaud announced that the home game will have to be played behind closed doors following a decision by the cantonal authorities. The measure was taken after serious rioting broke out in the Léman derby between Servette and Lausanne on Tuesday.

In sporting terms, the last match of the current championship no longer has any significance for either team. GC have been confirmed as participants in the barrage since Tuesday's 3:2 win against directly relegated Winterthur, while Lausanne will finish the season two places above the Zurich team in 9th place.