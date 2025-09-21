  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

After a moment of shock Lausanne beat Concordia Basel and advance to the Cup round of 16

SDA

21.9.2025 - 16:27

Alban Ajdini scores twice against Concordia Basel.
Alban Ajdini scores twice against Concordia Basel.
Picture: Keystone

Lausanne-Sport fall behind early against Concordia Basel. However, the Vaud club, which has been in crisis of late, ultimately prevails 4:1 in the second round of the Swiss Cup.

Keystone-SDA

21.09.2025, 16:27

21.09.2025, 16:33

Lausanne-Sport are still not doing well at all in the Super League this season. The Vaud side have been winless for five games and are just two points off the bottom of the table. In this respect, Peter Zeidler and his team will be reassured to know that at least on Sunday they overcame a hurdle in the cup with relative ease.

Relatively, because the Vaud team also initially fell behind against Concordia Basel from the first division. Marlon Würsten gave FC Basel's little brother the lead after 14 minutes, but Alban Ajdini calmed Lausanne's nerves just two minutes later with the equalizer, and the 26-year-old was also to score in the second half, meaning that LS ultimately prevailed 4:1, at least in terms of the result.

However, it remains to be seen to what extent the fulfillment of this compulsory task will solve the problems in the league.

Brief telegrams

Concordia Basel (1) - Lausanne-Sport 1:4 (1:2). - SR Drmic. - Goals: 14 Würsten 1:0. 16 Ajdini 1:1. 33 Lekoueiry 1:2. 58 Ajdini 1:3. 61 Bair 1:4.

More from the department

7-goal spectacle. Union Berlin win crazy match at Frankfurt

7-goal spectacleUnion Berlin win crazy match at Frankfurt

Premier League in the ticker. Who will win the thrilling clash between Arsenal and ManCity?

Premier League in the tickerWho will win the thrilling clash between Arsenal and ManCity?

Swiss Cup in the ticker. FCZ threatened with a penalty shoot-out ++ Lucerne with a shoot-out ++ Winti and GC in the lead

Swiss Cup in the tickerFCZ threatened with a penalty shoot-out ++ Lucerne with a shoot-out ++ Winti and GC in the lead