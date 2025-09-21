Alban Ajdini scores twice against Concordia Basel. Picture: Keystone

Lausanne-Sport fall behind early against Concordia Basel. However, the Vaud club, which has been in crisis of late, ultimately prevails 4:1 in the second round of the Swiss Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lausanne-Sport are still not doing well at all in the Super League this season. The Vaud side have been winless for five games and are just two points off the bottom of the table. In this respect, Peter Zeidler and his team will be reassured to know that at least on Sunday they overcame a hurdle in the cup with relative ease.

Relatively, because the Vaud team also initially fell behind against Concordia Basel from the first division. Marlon Würsten gave FC Basel's little brother the lead after 14 minutes, but Alban Ajdini calmed Lausanne's nerves just two minutes later with the equalizer, and the 26-year-old was also to score in the second half, meaning that LS ultimately prevailed 4:1, at least in terms of the result.

However, it remains to be seen to what extent the fulfillment of this compulsory task will solve the problems in the league.

Brief telegrams

Concordia Basel (1) - Lausanne-Sport 1:4 (1:2). - SR Drmic. - Goals: 14 Würsten 1:0. 16 Ajdini 1:1. 33 Lekoueiry 1:2. 58 Ajdini 1:3. 61 Bair 1:4.