Lausanne-Sport eliminated Besiktas in the play-offs and sensationally qualified for the league phase of the Conference League. They owe this to FC Basel, among others.

Andreas Lunghi

The jubilation was boundless when the final whistle sounded after 90 minutes at the Besiktas Stadium. FC Lausanne-Sport won 1:0 away in Turkey and sensationally qualified for the league phase of the Conference League.

The party continued in the dressing room, as a video on Lausanne's social media channels shows. Dancing and singing, the Lausanne team celebrated their entry into the league phase and are hoping to face big-name opponents in the draw on Friday afternoon (live on blue Zoom from 13:00).

The fact that the Vaud team are playing in Europe this season was not only made possible by the qualifying phase, in which Peter Zeidler's team eliminated Besiktas, Vardar Skopje (North Macedonia) and FK Astana (Kazakhstan), but also FC Basel.

First goal achieved

It was only thanks to the red and blue's double that Lausanne got their European ticket and were allowed to enter the second round of the Conference League qualifying phase in fifth place.

Besiktas was a tough last hurdle and, given the course of the season so far, progress was anything but foreseeable. Out of three championship games, Lausanne have only won the one against Winterthur. After the defeat against Thun in the second game of the season, Peter Zeidler told blue Sport: "I thought we were through."

The coup against the Turks should be more to the liking of the 63-year-old, whose goal before the season was to play in Europe for as long as possible. His team will be able to present themselves on the international stage until at least December - and there is still a lot of money in the coffers.

