The early deficit in the away game at FC Basel and, above all, the referee's decisions, upset Lausanne coach Ludovic Magnin at St. Jakob-Park early on in the game.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lausanne fall behind early in their away game at FC Basel. Because Ludovic Magnin sees a foul in the making of the goal, the Lausanne coach is on 180 after just a few minutes.

Just minutes later and after another tirade of abuse, Magnin is shown a yellow card and suspended for the next match.

Refereeing expert Bruno Grossen only partly agrees with Magnin in the blue Sport Studio and explains why the VAR was right not to intervene in this case. Show more

Ludovic Magnin as he lives and breathes. The match between FC Basel and Lausanne-Sport has barely kicked off when the Lausanne coach is already at operating temperature. On the one hand, because FCB were able to go ahead through Kevin Carlos in the 4th minute, and on the other, because Magnin had seen a foul on Olivier Custodio before the encounter.

A few minutes later, Magnin gets loud on the touchline after a tussle between Giger and Otele and in the 16th minute, the 45-year-old, his head red, launches into another tirade because Basel are awarded a goal kick instead of a corner. Magnin received a yellow card from referee San and was suspended for the next match.

Refereeing expert Bruno Grossen partly agrees with Magnin and actually sees a foul on Custodio before Basel's opening goal. "But Lausanne then gains possession of the ball. You could even say that the referee let the advantage go," says Grossen. That's why the VAR didn't intervene. "The VAR checks whether everything was correct from the moment the ball was won. Lausanne could have played the ball out. Then they can't complain if Basel don't play the ball out."