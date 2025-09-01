  1. Residential Customers
"I congratulated Enrico on the win" Lausanne coach Zeidler wants no part of the spat with Maassen

Michael Wegmann

1.9.2025

St.Gallen coach Enrico Maassen clashes with his predecessor Peter Zeidler after the win against Lausanne - including physical contact. While the FCSG coach speaks of an appeasing gesture, Zeidler is conciliatory.

01.09.2025, 15:49

01.09.2025, 16:22

St. Gallen won 2:1 away at Lausanne-Sport on Sunday thanks to double goalscorer Alessandro Vogt. The performance of the two coaches Peter Zeidler and Enrico Maassen was the main talking point afterwards. The two not only engaged in a battle of words, FCSG coach Maassen even grabbed his predecessor in the face with both hands.

Maassen told blue Sport about the scene: "It wasn't a bad intention at all, it was more about calming him down somehow." According to Maassen, Zeidler "gave him a few things" while shaking his hand, he just wanted to calm him down.

For Lausanne coach Zeidler, the matter with his compatriot is also over, as he emphasized to blue Sport: "I congratulated Enrico on his well-deserved victory after the game. His bench, Maassen and the players behaved in a sporting manner."

From his point of view, Maassen's assistant in the coaching zone was over the top from the very first minute. "Ms. Grundbacher (referee - editor's note) or the fourth official shouldn't have had to tell him at half-time. Then we would have had a lot less hustle and bustle in the first half," said the 63-year-old, adding: "Otherwise, compliments and congratulations to FCSG. The game is over."

