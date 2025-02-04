  1. Residential Customers
Transfer to Serie A Lausanne gives Antoine Bernede to Verona

SDA

4.2.2025 - 09:36

Lausanne will miss playmaker Antoine Bernede (25/front).
Picture: Keystone

Just before the transfer window closes, Lausanne-Sport have transferred midfielder Antoine Bernede to Serie A side Hellas Verona. The Italians are taking Bernede on loan with an option to buy.

Antoine Bernede (25) joined Lausanne from RB Salzburg two years ago and was one of the defining players in the Super League. The Frenchman from PSG's football school led Lausanne to the Super League in his first six months and has been one of the best central players there over the last year and a half. In 75 games for Lausanne, he scored five goals and provided six assists.

Stéphane Henchoz, sporting director of Lausanne-Sport, wishes Bedene all the best in Serie A: "Antoine joined us two years ago to relaunch his career. With his performances and his commitment to Lausanne, he has succeeded."

