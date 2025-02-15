  1. Residential Customers
Challenge League Lausanne-Ouchy score a late winner - Wil win after falling behind

SDA

15.2.2025 - 20:53

With a bit of luck, Stade Lausanne-Ouchy celebrated their fourth win in their fifth game since the winter break. The Vaud side won 1:0 away against Bellinzona.

Keystone-SDA

15.02.2025, 20:53

15.02.2025, 21:57

In the 97th minute, Warren Caddy held his nerve from the penalty spot to score the only goal of the game. It was the 27-year-old Madagascan's ninth goal of the season. The Ticino side had been playing shorthanded from the 71st minute onwards following a yellow card against Cristian Souza. Lausanne-Ouchy remain in mid-table with a balanced record of seven wins and seven defeats.

FC Wil, who turned a deficit into a 2-1 win against bottom club Stade Nyonnais, are directly ahead of the Vaud side. The team from eastern Switzerland had lost their first two matches of the season.

Telegrams and table

Bellinzona - Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 0:1 (0:0). - 679 spectators. - SR Anex. - Goal: 97th Caddy (penalty) 0:1. - Remarks: 71st yellow card against Souza (Bellinzona).

Wil - Stade Nyonnais 2:1 (1:1). - 712 spectators. - SR Grundbacher. - Goals: 13. Traore 0:1. 21. Hajij 1:1. 50. Guzzo 2:1.

