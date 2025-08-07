This way: Lausanne's Kaly Sène celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 Keystone

Lausanne-Sport put themselves in a good position to reach the Conference League play-offs with a 3-1 home win against Astana.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lausanne followed up their 5-0 victory in the second leg against Vardar Skopje with a solid home performance against another opponent from the east. However, the runners-up in the last Kazakh championship made things a little too easy for the Vaud side.

In the 24th minute, Jamie Roche was completely free to shoot from the edge of the penalty area and didn't need to be asked twice. Kaly Sène had it even easier shortly before the break after the Kazakh defender had bungled a back pass. In the second half, substitute Alban Ajdini scored the third goal. Coach Peter Zeidler only had to be annoyed about the late 3:1 in the 90th minute.

Nevertheless, Lausanne can start the very long journey to Central Asia next Thursday with some peace of mind. In the play-offs, the hurdle is likely to be much higher after Besiktas Istanbul.

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport - Astana 3:1 (2:0)

SR Kuzma (POL). -

Goals: 24 Roche 1:0. 42 Sène 2:0. 72 Ajdini 3:0. 90 Basic 3:1.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Mouanga, Dussenne, Okoh, Poaty (82. Fofana); Custodio, Roche, Diakité; Lekoueiry (62. Soppy); Sène (75. Ndiaye), Butler-Oyedeji (62. Ajdini).

