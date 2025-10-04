  1. Residential Customers
Super League Lausanne sign experienced Frenchman

SDA

4.10.2025 - 09:38

Florent Mollet in action for his former club Nantes
Keystone

Lausanne-Sport have made another transfer with the signing of experienced Frenchman Florent Mollet.

Keystone-SDA

04.10.2025, 09:46

The 33-year-old attacking midfielder has signed with the Super League club from the canton of Vaud for one season with an option for a further year.

Mollet has played for Nantes for the last three seasons and has been without a contract since the summer. He brings a wealth of experience to coach Peter Zeidler's team: he made 230 appearances in Ligue 1 for Metz, Montpellier and Nantes (33 goals, 25 assists). In 2022, he also played half a season for Schalke in the Bundesliga.

Mollet will not be eligible to play for Lausanne in the European Cup until January.

