Karlo Letica is surprisingly not in coach Ludovic Magnin's Lausanne squad against GC. In an interview with blue Sport, sporting director Stéphane Henchoz explains what's behind the suspension.

Luca Betschart

Head of Sport Stéphane Henchoz explains in an exclusive interview with blue Sport why the undisputed number 1 has been suspended.

Thomas Castella will be in goal for Lausanne against GC, making his first league appearance of the season. Show more

Karlo Letica is the undisputed number 1 at Lausanne-Sport. The Croatian has played every one of the 24 Super League games over the full distance so far this season. On matchday 25 against GC, however, Letica will be missing from the line-up for the suspended Ludovic Magnin.

In an interview with blue Sport, Lausanne sporting director Stéphane Henchoz reveals what is behind the suspension. "There is a clause in his contract. He doesn't want to play today because of this clause. That's why he's not involved," says Henchoz. Letica's contract is automatically extended if he plays one more game for Lausanne.

But the goalkeeper obviously doesn't want to do that at the moment. "Yes, that's probably the case," says Henchoz, adding: "We've been in negotiations since April 2024 and have made several offers. He doesn't want to accept these offers yet. We're still in negotiations, but he's not in the squad for today."

The head of sport does not want to reveal any more at the moment. Meanwhile, Thomas Castella will be between the posts for Lausanne against GC. Find out how the 31-year-old performs in his first league outing of the season live on blue Sport or in the video ticker on blue News from 6pm.

