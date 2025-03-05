Leen Heemskerk (pictured) hands over the presidency of Lausanne-Sport to former vice-president Vincent Steinmann as part of the formal change of ownership Keystone

Lausanne-Sport is preventing a conflict of interest in the event of participation in the European Cup with a formal change of ownership.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The club, which is managed by the British consortium Ineos, transferred legal ownership of the club to an independent company based in the UK on March 1.

Lausanne-Sport did not specify which company was involved in its announcement. Another consequence was the resignation of President Leen Heemskerk, who had held the position since May 2022. The Dutchman will be replaced by Vice-President Vincent Steinmann.

The transfer of legal ownership was made "to avoid potential conflicts of interest with other football clubs owned by Ineos should Lausanne-Sport successfully qualify for the European Cup at the end of the current season", explained the Vaud club. Ineos also owns Manchester United and Nice.

As semi-finalists in the Swiss Cup and sixth in the Super League, Lausanne-Sport have an intact chance of playing in Europe next season for the first time in 15 years.