Despite a home win against the great AC Fiorentina at the end of the league phase, Lausanne-Sport must take a detour via the round of 16.

Lausanne-Sport know their next European Cup opponent. The Vaud side will face Czech representative Sigma Olomouc in the round of 16 of the Conference League.

This means that the current seventh-placed team in the Super League drew the somewhat more difficult draw in Nyon on Friday. In addition to the Czech Cup winners, Bosnian champions Zrinjski Mostar would also have been possible opponents.

However, Sigma Olomouc were not in impressive form before the winter break: They lost all of their last five competitive matches. The club from the sixth-largest city in the Czech Republic is in mid-table in the domestic championship. Olomouc survived the league phase of the Conference League with two wins, one draw and three defeats to finish 24th and last in the knockout round, thanks solely to their superior goal difference.

Lausanne-Sport, for their part, narrowly missed out on the top eight and thus direct qualification for the round of 16 in ninth place. In the round of 16, coach Peter Zeidler's team will play at home in the second leg on February 26. The first leg in the Czech Republic takes place a week earlier.

Should the Lausanne team overcome this hurdle, a much bigger caliber awaits in the round of 16. Possible opponents would be Bundesliga side Mainz 05, managed by Swiss coach Urs Fischer, or Cypriot cup winners AEK Larnaca.