Lausanne coach Peter Zeidler has been waiting for a win with his team in the domestic Super League for five games Keystone

Lausanne is the only club in the Super League still playing at European level. The Vaud side will first play away from home in the round of 16 of the Conference League against Sigma Olomouc.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Now that the spotlights of the Champions League have gone out, Swiss football turns its attention to the Czech Republic on Thursday evening. FC Lausanne-Sport will face Sigma Olomouc in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Conference League. For the team from Vaud, it's not just about advancing, but about the honor of an entire football nation. They are the last remaining hope in the battle for the top 15 in the UEFA rankings.

While the national competition has already had to pull out, the burden of responsibility now lies solely on the shoulders of coach Peter Zeidler's team. After the disappointing European Cup exits of Young Boys and FC Basel, all hopes are pinned on Lausanne-Sport to lift Switzerland back into the top 15 of the UEFA rankings. The starting position is precarious: Switzerland is just behind 15th place, but Cyprus, which is ranked directly ahead, still has two irons in the fire with AEK Larnaka and Omonia Nicosia.

Stopping the negative trend

Paradoxically, Lausanne-Sport is the model pupil of this European campaign. With 14.5 of the 30 Swiss coefficient points so far, the club has contributed almost half of Switzerland's total haul. However, their current form is a cause for concern. The Vaud side have now gone five games without a win in the Super League.

This negative trend must be halted on Thursday (18:45). Despite the caution required, the opponents seem to be made for it. Sigma Olomouc, the Czech Cup winners, only qualified for the knockout phase by the skin of their teeth. As the 24th and therefore last participant, the Czechs only slipped into the last 32 thanks to their superior goal difference. In addition, Olomouc were in disastrous form before the winter break and lost their last five competitive matches in a row. In the domestic league, the club from the country's sixth-largest city is languishing in mid-table in 8th place.

Missing out on direct qualification

Lausanne-Sport, on the other hand, finished ninth in the league phase and missed out on a direct place in the round of 16 by the narrowest of margins. The fact that they now have to take the detour via the round of 16 is annoying in view of their strong European performances, but also offers opportunities. Peter Zeidler's team will play at home in the second leg on February 26, which should be a tactical advantage.

The motivation to progress is huge, with a high-profile clash on the horizon. Should Lausanne overcome the Olomouc hurdle, Mainz 05 with Zurich coach Urs Fischer could be waiting in the round of 16. Alternatively, there could be a Cypriot-Swiss clash with AEK Larnaca. Which would be somewhat explosive in the direct duel for 15th place in the five-year ranking.