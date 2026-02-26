Peter Zeidler wants to reach the next knockout round in the Conference League with Lausanne-Sport Keystone

Lausanne-Sport will host Sigma Olomouc on Thursday as they look to continue their adventure in the Conference League. The Vaud side must win the second leg of the play-off if they are to reach the round of 16.

Last week's 1-1 draw in the first leg of the round of 16 in the Czech Republic puts Lausanne-Sport in a favorable starting position. Coach Peter Zeidler's team must confirm their role as favorites at home in the Stade de la Tuilière (21:00), where they are still unbeaten on the European stage this season.

However, in order to reach the "real" knockout phase of the Conference League and meet Cypriot cup winners AEK Larnaca or Bundesliga side Mainz 05, coached by Swiss coach Urs Fischer, in the round of 16, Lausanne will have to significantly improve their performance compared to the first leg.

Apart from the (fine) goal scored by England's Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Lausanne hardly had any chances on the poor pitch in Olomouc. The Czechs clearly dominated the second half, and it would not have taken much for the ninth-placed team in the Super League to return to western Switzerland as losers.

Seven games without a win

Just three days after the trip to Moravia, Lausanne-Sport played another away game in Lugano, but returned home with no points after a 2-1 defeat. Lausanne's current form gives little cause for hope: they have not won in their last seven games.

But now Lausanne-Sport return to their fortress, their artificial pitch, which is once again the focus of discussion in almost every European Cup match. It was on this pitch that the club upset Besiktas Istanbul (1-1), beat Breidablik (3-0) and claimed a prestigious victory against Fiorentina (1-0) in the current campaign.

The continuation of this European adventure - a welcome boost for the Vaud side in view of their difficulties in the Super League - would also be a gain for Swiss football. Lausanne-Sport is the last remaining Swiss representative in the European Cup and the only club that can still improve Switzerland's UEFA ranking, which determines the number of European starting places.

