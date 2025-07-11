Brandon Soppy (left) joins Lausanne-Sport Keystone

Lausanne-Sport have signed Frenchman Brandon Soppy. The 23-year-old has signed a contract valid until 2028, as announced by the Super League club.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Soppy's career stalled after a promising start. He made his debut with Stade Rennes in Ligue 1 at the age of 18 and soon moved to Italy. At Udinese and Atalanta Bergamo, the player, who was mostly deployed on the wing in midfield or in defense, played a few games in Serie A.

After only playing in Bergamo's reserve team, the former U20 international wants to relaunch his career in Lausanne.