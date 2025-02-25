Bellinzona want to celebrate on Tuesday evening as they did in December after their round of 16 victory over St. Gallen Keystone

Challenge League club Bellinzona will host Lausanne-Sport on Tuesday evening to kick off the Cup quarter-finals. After the coup against St. Gallen, the Ticino side will be hoping for another surprise.

Keystone-SDA SDA

AC Bellinzona have only made it further than the quarter-finals in the Cup once since the 1970s. With future Swiss national team coach Vladimir Petkovic on the sidelines and Bosnian international Senad Lulic on the pitch, the club reached the final in the 2007/08 season, which also saw them promoted to the Super League. There, FC Basel ultimately prevailed 4:1.

A similar success 17 years later seems much less realistic. With six wins from 23 games, the team of Spanish coach Manuel Benavente is currently only two points ahead of the relegation zone in 8th place in the Challenge League. Even without the deduction of three points due to the late submission of documents relating to the payment of social security contributions, Bellinzona would be no better off. Only one point was gained from the four games in February, a 0-0 draw against Etoile Carouge last Saturday.

At least the last direct encounters do not speak against the lower league team. Bellinzona remained unbeaten four times in Lausanne's 2022/23 promotion season, two of which the Ticino side won. Lausanne coach Ludovic Magnin's record against Bellinzona is therefore zero wins, two draws and two defeats. In addition, Lausanne have not made it past the quarter-finals in the Cup since reaching the final in 2010.

The other games in the quarter-finals will take place on Wednesday (Etoile Carouge - Basel, Biel - Lugano) and Thursday (Zurich - Young Boys).