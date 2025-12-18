A picture with rarity value: The players of struggling AC Fiorentina, with Edin Dzeko (center), in a frenzy of joy Keystone

Lausanne is facing a special European Cup evening: A big name awaits in the Conference League in the shape of Fiorentina, whose brilliance can barely conceal the current crisis.

The draw has given Lausanne-Sport an attractive home game with the "Viola" at the end of the league phase. After Besiktas in the play-offs, another big name in European football will be making a guest appearance at the Tuilière.

Fiorentina, who have been accustomed to the upper echelons of Serie A for decades, are also considered specialists in the fledgling Conference League: they lost to West Ham (1-2) in the final in 2023 and Olympiakos (0-1) in 2024. The team from Florence came close to winning the title twice in a row and still came away empty-handed.

"The shame of the city"

Sixth in the previous championship, the club started the new season with great ambitions, underpinned by investments of over 80 million francs. Among others, Fiorentina signed Swiss international Simon Sohm and the promising Italians Roberto Piccoli and Nicolo Fagioli. They were supposed to strengthen a backline that still includes the powerful striker Moise Kean

However, the reality after 15 matchdays is sobering - even dramatic: Fiorentina have yet to win a single game in Serie A and are in 20th and last place with just six points from draws. The gap to the first non-relegation place is already eight points.

The anger in Florence is correspondingly high. The Tifosi have banners calling the team a "disgrace to the city". After another defeat against Atalanta Bergamo, several players, including 39-year-old Edin Dzeko, who returned to Italy in the summer, sought to talk to the fans. But without results, it is hard to calm tempers.

Somewhat more stable in Europe

Under these circumstances, the future of coach Paolo Vanoli also seems uncertain. The coach only took over the team on 7 November following the dismissal of Stefano Pioli, who had led AC Milan to the 2022 Scudetto and whose appointment was celebrated with great fanfare in Florence in the summer.

In the Conference League, Fiorentina are at least a little more settled, despite defeats against Mainz (1:2) and AEK Athens (0:1). With nine points, a place in the top 24 is already secured, and even the top 8, and thus direct entry into the round of 16, is still possible.

Lausanne-Sport are also on course, one point behind. The recent 0-0 draw against Kuopio put Peter Zeidler's team in a comfortable starting position. Even a defeat on Thursday is unlikely to jeopardize their place in the European spring. However, another prestigious win, even against a struggling Viola, would put the finishing touches to Lausanne's return to the European stage.