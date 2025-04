Marvin Senaya (right) will miss Lausanne-Sport in the final spurt of the championship Keystone

Lausanne's right-back Marvin Senaya is out of action. The player on loan from Racing Strasbourg suffered an ankle injury in the 1-0 defeat at Winterthur last weekend.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 24-year-old will therefore miss several games in the final spurt of the championship and will also be absent from the team's Cup semi-final against FC Basel on Sunday, April 27.