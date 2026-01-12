Theo Bair (forward) will have to take six to eight weeks off Keystone

Lausanne-Sport forward Theo Bair will have to miss six to eight weeks. The Canadian suffers an ankle and syndesmosis ligament injury.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 26-year-old Bair suffered the injury last Thursday in a test match against Neuchâtel Xamax; he had to be substituted around ten minutes before the end.

Bair's absence means a weakening in attack for the Vaud team. With eight goals, six in the Super League and two in the Conference League, he is the top scorer for coach Peter Zeidler's team.

Lausanne-Sport start the second phase of the Super League season on Wednesday with the Léman derby in Geneva against Servette, a catch-up match from the 18th round.