Lausanne-Sport will miss his goals in the future: Kaly Sène. Keystone

Lausanne-Sport are losing their most important attacking player. Kaly Sène is moving to Middlesbrough in the English second division, as confirmed by both clubs.

The transfer had been on the cards; Kaly Sène was already missing from the Lausanne team on Thursday during the qualification for the league phase of the Conference League. The 24-year-old Senegalese has played a major part in the successful start to the season for coach Peter Zeidler's team and is currently second in the Super League scoring charts with three goals.

Sène made his debut in Switzerland with FC Basel before going on loan to Omonia Nicosia and Grasshoppers. In 2023, he joined newly promoted Lausanne-Sport, where he scored a total of 25 goals in 86 games. His contract with the Vaud club would have been valid for another year, but the Super League club announced that they did not want to put any obstacles in the way of a player who wanted to develop further.

Lausanne should also be able to look forward to a considerable transfer fee. Sène signed for Middlesbrough for four seasons.