No journey home possible Lausanne stuck in Poland after Conference League defeat

Clara Francey

28.11.2025

After the 2-0 defeat in Poznań, Lausanne-Sport can't get off the ground: a technical defect paralyzes the return flight. Unfortunate timing for coach Peter Zeidler's team - the in-form leaders FC Thun await on Sunday.

28.11.2025, 14:08

28.11.2025, 14:33

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Lausanne-Sport are stuck in Poland after their Conference League defeat against Lech Poznań due to a technical flight problem.
  • The team had to leave the airport and relocate to a nearby hotel before being able to take off this afternoon at the earliest.
  • Particularly bitter: Lausanne-Sport face leaders Thun at home in the Super League on Sunday.
Show more

Lausanne-Sport's trip to Poznań does not end as planned: Instead of departing for Switzerland at 9 a.m. on Friday morning as planned, the team is still stuck in Poland. The reason: a technical problem was discovered on their charter plane, making departure impossible.

As blue News reporter Michaël Bugnon - who commentated on Thursday's game and was due to travel back on the same plane - reports, the defect was discovered just before take-off. The Vaud players initially spent the morning at the airport before the crew sent the entire delegation to a nearby hotel to eat and wait.

The players were only given the prospect of a new departure time at 3pm. It was initially unclear whether the return flight could actually take place.

The delay comes at a particularly delicate time for Lausanne-Sport: after the 2-0 defeat in the Conference League, the next key game is already scheduled for Sunday. At the Stade de la Tuilière, LS will host the Super League leaders - FC Thun, of all teams. Preparation for the game thus begins under the most unfavorable conditions imaginable.

