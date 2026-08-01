On Swiss National Day, FC Basel suffered a late shock in its first home game of the season. At St. Jakob-Park, coach Stephan Lichtsteiner’s team suffered a bitter 0-1 loss to Lausanne-Sport. In a hard-fought match with few scoring chances for much of the game, Lausanne substitute Florent Mollet scored out of nowhere in the 91st minute to seal the late victory for the visitors.

For a long time, both teams lacked offensive firepower. Returning goalkeeper Jonas Omlin was back in goal for FCB for the first time and had a mostly quiet evening against Coach Luka Elsner’s defensively solid Vaud team. Basel’s Philip Otele squandered the best chance of the first half shortly before the halftime whistle. Even after the break, highlights of play remained few and far between. Xherdan Shaqiri was replaced by Albian Ajeti in the 76th minute, and even the debut of new signing Aaron Malouda failed to bring the hoped-for momentum to the offense.

A telling sign of Basel’s lack of threat: FCB had recorded only two official shots on goal this season heading into the final minutes. While Lausanne seemed content with a draw in the final minutes and dropped deep into their own half, Mollet struck with clinical precision in stoppage time, sealing Basel’s rocky start to the new season.

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Basel – Lausanne-Sport 0–1 (0–0)

SR Wolfensberger – Tor: 91. Mollet 0:1.

Basel: Omlin; Tsunemoto, Daniliuc, Akpe, Vouilloz (92. Cissé); Metinho, Malachowski (46. Leroy); Olaigbe (46. Asane Sow), Shaqiri (76. Ajeti), Otele (67. Malouda); Celar.

Lausanne-Sport: Mastil; Soppy, Mouanga, Sow, Poaty; Custodio (66. Koné), Roche; Bah Mendes (66. Ajdini), Lekoueiry (86. Bergvall), Butler-Oyedeji (76. Mollet); Janneh (86. Despotovic).

Notes: Yellow cards: 56. Poaty, 57. Custodio, 91. Mollet, 93. Akpe, 93. Sow, 96. Bergvall, 97. Metinho.