Lausanne pull off an exploit in Istanbul. The Vaud side win in the cauldron of 16-time Turkish champions Besiktas Istanbul and advance to the Conference League stage. Servette fail to beat Shakhtar Donetsk in extra time.

After the 1-1 draw in Lausanne last week, the home game should have been a must-win for Besiktas. However, the Vaud outsiders put in an outstanding performance and deserved the 1-0 win, which secured their progression to the league stage 15 years after their last European Cup appearance.

The only scorer of the game was Englishman Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, who joined from Arsenal Juniors in the summer. The 22-year-old skillfully converted a long pass from Karim Sow in stoppage time of the first half to make it 1-0 and turn the match on its head. Until then, the Turks had clearly dominated.

The fact that Lausanne-Sport were closer to a second goal than Besiktas to an equalizer after the break was down to Germany's Felix Udokhai, who was shown the red card for an uncontrolled tackle 20 seconds after the restart. With one more player, Lausanne-Sport acted calmly and courageously, often keeping the ball in their own ranks and disrupting the build-up play of the Istanbul side coached by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer early on. Peter Zeidler's team survived their third qualifying round almost without trembling.

The six opponents in the league phase will be drawn against Lausanne-Sport on Friday afternoon at 13:00 in Monaco.

Besiktas sack coach Solskjaer shortly after the game

Less than two hours after the game, Besiktas announced that they had parted company with coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. "The contract with coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been terminated following a decision by the board of directors," the Turkish club wrote in a statement.

Runners-up Servette come away empty-handed

Servette's European Cup qualifying campaign ended on a sobering note. Having already failed to qualify for the Champions League and Europa League, the Geneva club also failed to qualify for the league phase of the Conference League.

The runners-up were eliminated in extra time against Shakhtar Donetsk. As in the first leg, the second leg was also tied 1-1 after 90 minutes. After Lilian Njoh's opening goal, the Brazilian Kevin was able to equalize for the visitors from Ukraine. Kaua Elias then decided the game in Donetsk's favor in extra time.

