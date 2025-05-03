The Lausanne players pose after scoring to make it 3-1 against Young Boys Keystone

Lausanne-Sport opened the Champions Group with a 3-2 home win against Young Boys. While the Vaud side announced their European Cup ambitions, it was the next low blow for the Bernese.

It was the duel between the teams that had failed in the Cup semi-final the previous weekend. The desire to make amends was evident in both teams, who attacked from the outset.

Set-pieces played an important role: Shortly before the break, Noë Dussenne equalized with a header from a corner kick, and a few minutes into the second half, Kaly Sène put the hosts ahead, also with a header from a free kick.

The Bernese, who initially had more of the play and had taken the lead through the ninth goal of winter signing Christian Fassnacht, were rarely dangerous in the second 45 minutes. They looked increasingly devoid of ideas in attack and vulnerable defensively. The withdrawal of Tanguy Zoukrou through injury also contributed to this. Teddy Okou increased the lead to 3:1 in the 72nd minute to give Lausanne a jubilant start. Darian Males' follow-up goal gave the visitors some hope, but in the end they had to travel home without any points.

With this victory, the Vaud team moved up to fifth place, at least until Sunday. Coach Ludovic Magnin's team, who only secured their place in the Champions Group in the final qualifying round, can now dream of the European Cup.

Meanwhile, champions YB see their goals for the season in jeopardy. Defending the title is looking increasingly unlikely and Lausanne are now also threatening from behind. Only three points separate the two teams.

Telegram and table

Lausanne-Sport - Young Boys 3:2 (1:1)

6631 spectators. - SR Grundbacher. - Goals: 27. Fassnacht 0:1. 45. Dussenne (Koindredi) 1:1. 48. Sène (Koindredi) 2:1. 72. Okou 3:1. 80. Males (Ugrinic) 3:2.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Giger, Mouanga, Dussenne, Poaty; Koindredi (85. Sow), Roche, Custodio; Okou (92. Baldé), Sène (81. Oviedo), Diabaté.

Young Boys: Keller; Blum (79. Athekame), Lauper, Zoukrou (46. Chaiwa), Abdu Conté (59. Virginius); Fassnacht (72. Males), Ugrinic, Raveloson, Hadjam; Colley (72. Itten), Bedia.

Cautions: Bedia (30), Sène (38), Blum (45), Raveloson (96), Custodio (96), Athekame (97).

Ranking: 1. Basel 33/61 (72:32). 2. Servette 33/55 (52:43). 3. Young Boys 34/53 (51:45). 4. Lucerne 33/51 (61:51). 5. Lausanne-Sport 34/50 (55:46). 6. Lugano 33/49 (48:47).