Sad applause: Lausanne coach Peter Zeidler is disappointed about the bitter elimination from the Conference League Keystone

A few centimeters cost Lausanne-Sport at least the chance of extra time in the Conference League. The frustration afterwards is great, as is the loss for Swiss football.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The end is brutal at Lausanne's pretty Stade de la Tuilière. Karim Sow scored in stoppage time to send the Vaud side into extra time against Sigma Olomouc in the sixteenth round of the Conference League with a 2-2 draw - or so everyone thought for a few agonizingly long seconds. Then the VAR intervenes. Offside, because of a few centimeters, out, over.

"Objectively, of course, the decision is correct," says Lausanne coach Peter Zeidler. "But I hate the VAR. At least extra time or even a penalty shoot-out would have been nice for everyone." However, he also knows that his players must first and foremost take themselves to task. They let the game slip out of their hands too easily, especially when they were too naive shortly before the break, which ultimately decided the game 1-2.

Paid dearly for mistakes

"Nobody spoke in the dressing room, which shows how deep the disappointment and frustration runs," said Zeidler after the game. "Because it would have been possible to progress." Captain Olivier Custodio agrees. "We played a good first half, but we paid a high price for our two mistakes."

And not for the first time. Lausanne are also struggling in the championship and have not won since January 17. To make it into the top six and thus the championship round, they will have to make up six points in the remaining seven rounds before the table is split.

Switzerland loses ground in the UEFA rankings

Nevertheless, Lausanne-Sport have been the only bright spot for Switzerland in the current European Cup campaign. In a veritable odyssey that began more than seven months ago in Skopje and took them to Asia (Kazakhstan), Malta, Turkey, Poland and Finland, among other places, Peter Zeidler's team collected by far the most points for the UEFA coefficient. Nevertheless, it is clear that Switzerland can no longer improve on its 16th place.

It is therefore clear that, as in the coming season, only four instead of five teams from the Super League will be represented in the European Cup in 2027/28. All of them will have to start in the 2nd qualifying round of the respective competition - and no participation in a league phase is guaranteed. The already considerable gap to the coveted top 15 is likely to increase even further. Of the nations ranked ahead of Switzerland, all still have at least one team in the running that can collect more points.