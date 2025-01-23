Hoffenheim are in danger of being eliminated from the Europa League at the league stage. The Bundesliga club lost 3:2 at home to Tottenham, while Lazio Rome became the first team to book a place in the round of 16.

Tobias Benz

Son Heung-Min scored twice for the 15th-placed team in the Premier League in Sinsheim, while Anton Stach and David Mokwa could only reduce the deficit for Hoffenheim, who were winless for the fifth time in a row.

Tottenham are thus back on course for the round of 16 after three games without a win. Hoffenheim, for their part, must win in Anderlecht in a week's time if they are to have any hope of reaching the last 16. Hoffenheim's last opponents suffered their first defeat in the current competition at Viktoria Pilzen (0:2).

Porto (0:1 against Olympiakos Piraeus) and AS Roma (0:1 in Alkmaar) also have to worry about progressing before the last round. Lazio Roma, meanwhile, are the first team to reach the round of 16. The Serie A club, still unbeaten and victorious for the sixth time, led 3-0 after 34 minutes in their 3-1 home win over Real Sociedad and left no stone unturned for more than an hour.

A nail-biter for Manchester United

Eintracht Frankfurt (2:0 against Ferencvaros Budapest) and Manchester United (2:1 against Glasgow Rangers) are also on course for a direct place in the round of 16.