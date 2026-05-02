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Exciting promotion race Lead over Aarau reduced to 2 points: Vaduz only draw

SDA

2.5.2026 - 20:27

Coach Marc Schneider had to accept losing points with FC Vaduz
Coach Marc Schneider had to accept losing points with FC Vaduz
KEYSTONE

Challenge League leaders FC Vaduz remain within striking distance of FC Aarau. The Liechtenstein side only managed a 2-2 draw at home against cup finalists Stade Lausanne-Ouchy in the 33rd round.

Keystone-SDA

02.05.2026, 20:27

02.05.2026, 20:35

All the goals were scored in the first half. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy responded to Vaduz's lead through Brian Beyer with a double strike. Bastien Conus (21st) and Issa Kaloga (29th) scored for the Vaud side, who had lost their two league games 3-0 after winning the Cup semi-final against GC. They now gave Vaduz a leg up in the third, as the hosts only managed to equalize. Marcel Monsberger scored in the 37th minute.

Three rounds remain for Vaduz and Aarau. The penultimate matchday in the Ländle will be a direct duel. The two teams are currently separated by two points. The first team will be promoted directly to the Super League, while the runner-up will contest the barrage.

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