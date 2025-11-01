FC Aarau celebrate their eleventh win in the 12th round. Coach Brunello Iacopetta's team beat Rapperswil-Jona 2:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was a brilliant start at the Brügglifeld: Valon Fazliu put the home team ahead in the 10th minute, but failed to score from the penalty spot five minutes later. Rapperswil's Lorik Emini was shown the red card for the foul, but the visitors were unimpressed and equalized in the 19th minute.

Shortly after the break, it was central defender Serge Müller who put Aarau back in front. The 25-year-old, who had already scored in the previous game, thus became the match-winner. The leaders remain at the top of the table with a comfortable six-point lead over Vaduz.

Telegrams

Aarau - Rapperswil 2:1 (1:1). - 4490 spectators. - SR Prskalo. - Goals: 10. Fazliu 1:0. 19. de Carvalho 1:1. 47. Müller 2:1. - Remarks: 13. red card against Emini (Rapperswil, emergency brake). 15. penalty by Fazliu saved by Emch (Rapperswil).

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Stade Nyonnais 3:3 (1:2). - 621 spectators. - SR Qovanaj. - Goals: 3. Alili 0:1. 22. Manquant 0:2. 35. Garcia 1:2. 63. Diomande 1:3. 73. Garcia (penalty) 2:3. 80. Garcia 3:3. - Remarks: 71st red card against Richard (Stade Nyonnais, handball). 41st Mastil (Stade Nyonnais) saves penalty from Caddy.

Results. Friday: Etoile Carouge - Bellinzona 2:0 (0:0). Yverdon - Vaduz 3:4 (1:2). - Saturday: Aarau - Rapperswil-Jona 2:1 (1:1). Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Stade Nyonnais 3:3 (1:2). - Sunday: Wil - Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 14.00.