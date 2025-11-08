FC Aarau suffered a shock defeat. The Challenge League leaders went down 5-1 at previously winless bottom club Bellinzona in the 13th round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FC Aarau, who started the season almost flawlessly, put in a performance to forget in Bellinzona. Michael Gonçalves, Armando Sadiku, Aaron Rey and Jonatan Mayorga scored to give the Ticino side a 4-0 lead at the break, who had previously only won in the cup against fourth-division side SC Nebikon this season.

Willy Vogt, who had shone with three assists in the first half, scored after 59 minutes to make it 5-0. Bellinzona thus scored as many goals in just under an hour against FCA as they had previously in twelve rounds or 18 hours of play.

Telegram and table:

Bellinzona - Aarau 5:1 (4:0). - 679 spectators. - SR Drmic. - Goals: 9. Gonçalves 1:0. 16. Sadiku (penalty) 2:0. 34. Rey 3:0. 41. Mayorga 4:0. 59. Vogt 5:0. 93. Filet 5:1.

1. Aarau 13/33 (27:15). 2. Vaduz 12/27 (28:12). 3. Yverdon 13/24 (27:16). 4. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 13/21 (23:18). 5. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 12/19 (21:17). 6. Stade Nyonnais 13/14 (18:21). 7. Etoile Carouge 13/12 (12:17). 8. Wil 13/11 (11:24). 9. Rapperswil-Jona 13/10 (13:21). 10. Bellinzona 13/7 (10:29).