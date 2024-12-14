Thomas Müller and Co. with hanging heads: they surprisingly lose in Mainz Keystone

Bayern Munich concede their first defeat in the 14th round of the Bundesliga. The leaders lost 2:1 at Mainz, with Leverkusen the first beneficiaries, having reduced the gap to four points.

The 32-year-old South Korean Lee Jae-Sung scored Mainz's next home coup. Shortly before the break and after an hour, the in-form midfielder scored both goals and extended his scoring streak to five games. Silvan Widmer watched his team-mates' exploit from the substitutes' bench alongside his coach Bo Henriksen.

It was the third home win in a row for Mainz, who had also lost 4-0 at home to Bayern Munich in the Cup at the end of October, but without Lee, after Hoffenheim and Dortmund had to leave the stadium as losers. Bayern Munich, disappointing and beaten for the third time this season including the Champions League, had their most dangerous chance to score early in the game when Michael Olise hit the post. Leroy Sané only made it 2-1 in the 87th minute.

Leverkusen left nothing to chance in their 2-0 win in Augsburg. A wonderful pass across half the pitch allowed Jeremie Frimpong and goalscorer Martin Terrier to combine to make it 1-0 in the 14th minute. The second goal was scored by Florian Wirtz before the break. Ruben Vargas came on for Augsburg in the final quarter of an hour.

Borussia Mönchengladbach celebrated a 4:1 victory at home against Holstein Kiel. Tim Kleindienst put Borussia, who had been put back on course by Gerardo Seoane, on the road to victory in the very first minute. Nico Elvedi provided the decisive pass to make it 2-0 before the end of the first half-hour. Alassane Pléa scored Mönchengladbach's last two goals.

The match between Union Berlin and Bochum (1:1) was interrupted shortly before the end of the game after Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes was hit by a lighter thrown from the Berlin fans' area.

Telegrams and table:

Mainz 05 - Bayern Munich 2:1 (1:0). - Goals: 41st Lee Jae-Sung 1:0. 60th Lee Jae-Sung 2:0. 87th Sané 2:1. - Comments: Mainz 05 without Widmer (substitute).

Augsburg - Bayer Leverkusen 0:2 (0:2). - 29'310 spectators. - Goals: 14 Terrier 0:1. 40 Wirtz 0:2. - Remarks: Augsburg with Vargas (from 76). Bayer Leverkusen with Xhaka.

Borussia Mönchengladbach - Holstein Kiel 4:1 (3:1). - 52'210 spectators. - Goals: 1. Kleindienst 1:0. 26. Hack 2:0. 30. Gigovic 2:1. 43. Pléa 3:1. 79. Pléa 4:1. - Comments: Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi, without Omlin (substitute).

The other matches of the 14th round. Friday: SC Freiburg - Wolfsburg 3:2. - Saturday: Augsburg - Bayer Leverkusen 0:2. Borussia Mönchengladbach - Holstein Kiel 4:1. Mainz 05 - Bayern Munich 2:1. Union Berlin - Bochum suspended. St. Pauli - Werder Bremen 18.30. - Sunday: Heidenheim - VfB Stuttgart 15.30. Borussia Dortmund - Hoffenheim 17.30. RB Leipzig - Eintracht Frankfurt 19.30.