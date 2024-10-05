  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League Leaders Lucerne drop points

SDA

5.10.2024 - 19:59

Lucerne were held to a 2-2 draw against Lausanne. Lars Villiger missed a penalty for the Central Swiss side
Lucerne were held to a 2-2 draw against Lausanne. Lars Villiger missed a penalty for the Central Swiss side
Keystone

In the 9th round of the Super League, leaders Lucerne and Lausanne-Sport and Sion and Yverdon shared the points.

05.10.2024, 19:59

The spectators in Lucerne saw an animated match with two attacking teams. The home team overturned an early 2-0 deficit, but once again dropped points after two successive victories. Alban Ajdini and Alvyn Sanches gave the visitors a 0:2 lead by the 18th minute. Donat Rrudhani after half an hour and early substitute Levin Winkler equalized the score ten minutes before the end. Both teams had a number of opportunities. Lucerne's Lars Villiger, for example, missed a penalty after 23 minutes. Lausanne hit the post after an hour through Sanches.

The visitors from Vaud also took the lead in the Tourbillon. Boris Céspedes scored for Yverdon with a shot from distance five minutes before the break. Dejan Sorgic, who came on as a substitute at the break, ensured the points were shared with his goal ten minutes before the end. Jason Gnakpa, who came on as a substitute just before the equalizer, was sent off for the visitors shortly before the end of the game.

Results and standings:

Saturday: Luzern - Lausanne-Sport 2:2 (1:2). Sion - Yverdon 1:1 (0:1). Winterthur - Grasshoppers 20.30. - Sunday: Zurich - Lugano 14.15. Basel - Young Boys 16.30. St. Gallen - Servette 16.30.

1. Lucerne 9/18 (17:11). 2. Zurich 8/17 (15:9). 3. Lugano 8/17 (14:9). 4. Servette 8/16 (13:15). 5. St. Gallen 8/13 (16:10). 6. Sion 9/12 (11:8). 7. Basel 8/10 (15:9). 8. Yverdon 9/9 (9:14). 9. Grasshoppers 8/8 (10:13). 10. Lausanne-Sport 9/8 (13:19). 11. Young Boys 8/6 (11:16). 12. Winterthur 8/4 (5:16).

SDA

More from the department

Serie A in the ticker. Will Sommer keep up with leaders Napoli with Inter?

Serie A in the tickerWill Sommer keep up with leaders Napoli with Inter?

Gygax in prison, Yakin as a sprayer.

Gygax in prison, Yakin as a sprayer"Something like this would no longer be possible today"

Sion - Yverdon 1:1. Sion rewarded late on

Sion - Yverdon 1:1Sion rewarded late on