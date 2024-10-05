Lucerne were held to a 2-2 draw against Lausanne. Lars Villiger missed a penalty for the Central Swiss side Keystone

In the 9th round of the Super League, leaders Lucerne and Lausanne-Sport and Sion and Yverdon shared the points.

The spectators in Lucerne saw an animated match with two attacking teams. The home team overturned an early 2-0 deficit, but once again dropped points after two successive victories. Alban Ajdini and Alvyn Sanches gave the visitors a 0:2 lead by the 18th minute. Donat Rrudhani after half an hour and early substitute Levin Winkler equalized the score ten minutes before the end. Both teams had a number of opportunities. Lucerne's Lars Villiger, for example, missed a penalty after 23 minutes. Lausanne hit the post after an hour through Sanches.

The visitors from Vaud also took the lead in the Tourbillon. Boris Céspedes scored for Yverdon with a shot from distance five minutes before the break. Dejan Sorgic, who came on as a substitute at the break, ensured the points were shared with his goal ten minutes before the end. Jason Gnakpa, who came on as a substitute just before the equalizer, was sent off for the visitors shortly before the end of the game.

Results and standings:

Saturday: Luzern - Lausanne-Sport 2:2 (1:2). Sion - Yverdon 1:1 (0:1). Winterthur - Grasshoppers 20.30. - Sunday: Zurich - Lugano 14.15. Basel - Young Boys 16.30. St. Gallen - Servette 16.30.

1. Lucerne 9/18 (17:11). 2. Zurich 8/17 (15:9). 3. Lugano 8/17 (14:9). 4. Servette 8/16 (13:15). 5. St. Gallen 8/13 (16:10). 6. Sion 9/12 (11:8). 7. Basel 8/10 (15:9). 8. Yverdon 9/9 (9:14). 9. Grasshoppers 8/8 (10:13). 10. Lausanne-Sport 9/8 (13:19). 11. Young Boys 8/6 (11:16). 12. Winterthur 8/4 (5:16).

