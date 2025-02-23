FC Thun stay ahead of FC Aarau at the top of the Challenge League. The Bernese side defended their one-point lead in the 23rd round with victory in Wil. Aarau wins in Vaduz.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Thun responded to their defeat in Aarau on the previous matchday with a 3-1 win in Wil. Christopher Ibayi, Genis Montolio and Fabio Fehr scored for the leaders, who are set for an exciting battle with FC Aarau for the direct promotion place in the coming weeks.

Aarau continued their high-flying run in Vaduz (1:0). Valon Fazliu's eighth goal of the season in the 6th minute ensured FCA's seventh win in a row.

Telegrams and table:

Vaduz - Aarau 0:1 (0:1). - 1781 spectators. - SR Gianforte. - Goal: 6. Fazliu 0:1.

Wil - Thun 2:3 (0:1). - 1548 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 38. Ibayi (penalty) 0:1. 60. Montolio 0:2. 68. Maier 1:2. 73. Fehr 1:3. 93. Geiger 2:3.