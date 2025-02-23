  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Challenge League Leader Thun and runner-up Aarau win and march ahead

SDA

23.2.2025 - 16:20

FC Thun stay ahead of FC Aarau at the top of the Challenge League. The Bernese side defended their one-point lead in the 23rd round with victory in Wil. Aarau wins in Vaduz.

Keystone-SDA

23.02.2025, 16:20

23.02.2025, 17:11

Thun responded to their defeat in Aarau on the previous matchday with a 3-1 win in Wil. Christopher Ibayi, Genis Montolio and Fabio Fehr scored for the leaders, who are set for an exciting battle with FC Aarau for the direct promotion place in the coming weeks.

Aarau continued their high-flying run in Vaduz (1:0). Valon Fazliu's eighth goal of the season in the 6th minute ensured FCA's seventh win in a row.

Telegrams and table:

Vaduz - Aarau 0:1 (0:1). - 1781 spectators. - SR Gianforte. - Goal: 6. Fazliu 0:1.

Wil - Thun 2:3 (0:1). - 1548 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 38. Ibayi (penalty) 0:1. 60. Montolio 0:2. 68. Maier 1:2. 73. Fehr 1:3. 93. Geiger 2:3.

More from the department

Not in the squad against Servette. Is Baroan turning his back on FC Winterthur?

Not in the squad against ServetteIs Baroan turning his back on FC Winterthur?

Premier League clash in the ticker. Manchester City invite Liverpool to the dance

Premier League clash in the tickerManchester City invite Liverpool to the dance

Ndoye with a brace. Three wild-card goals turn the game around - Servette beat Winterthur

Ndoye with a braceThree wild-card goals turn the game around - Servette beat Winterthur