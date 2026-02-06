  1. Residential Customers
Spectacle in the Ländle Leaders Vaduz drop important points against Étoile Carouge

Patrick Lämmle

6.2.2026

FC Vaduz, (still) leaders of the Challenge League, are sliding into a results crisis. The 5-2 defeat at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy a week ago was followed by a very disappointing 3-3 draw at home to Etoile Carouge, the team second-last in the table.

06.02.2026, 20:05

06.02.2026, 23:10

Vaduz overturned 0:1 and 1:2 deficits and took a 3:2 lead midway through the second half with two goals in the space of eight minutes from Milos Cocic and Liridon Berisha. Florian Hoxha equalized for Etoile Carouge in the 74th minute.

After a run of eleven consecutive wins in competitive matches, Vaduz lost again in Lausanne a week ago. The Liechtenstein side's latest loss of points means that FC Aarau, who have already squandered a nine-point lead over Vaduz this season, can retake the lead at the top of the table on Saturday. The Aarau team will face Wil at home.

