The disallowed FCB goal and the subsequent red card for Bénie Traoré in Sunday's match in St.Gallen caused a stir. Now it is clear: the Basel attacking player will be suspended for two games.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you After his controversial red card in the game against St.Gallen, Basel's Bénie Traoré has been banned for two games.

Traoré had hit opponent Jordi Quintillà above the ankle before FCB's supposed equalizer. The goal was disallowed and Traoré was sent off.

Basel was able to equalize shortly before the end while short-handed. The game ended 1:1. Show more

The clash between St.Gallen and Basel (1:1) on Sunday was a talking point due to several scenes. The biggest excitement was probably the Bebbi's supposed equalizer in the 72nd minute: before Anton Kade's goal, the assist man Bénie Traoré hit opponent Jordi Quintillà above the ankle with an open sole.

However, he clearly plays the ball first. Referee Lionel Tschudi initially decides to award a goal. However, he is then called to the touchline by the VAR - and changes his decision after a quick glance at the video monitor: red card for Traoré, the goal does not count.

Bénie Traoré plays the ball and immediately afterwards hits Jordi Quintillà above the ankle. Keystone

Zubi and referee expert disagree

A harsh decision, according to blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler: "Quintillà puts his foot right next to it. But you can't pull your leg back. That's so unfortunate, it's brutal that you get a red card for that."

Refereeing expert Stefan Klossner can understand Zubi's objection, but refers to the current rule book, according to which such a scene simply results in a red card (see video above): "A lot of risk plus high speed, that's the reason why the VAR says here that he didn't play the ball fairly. And the result is red."

Xherdan Shaqiri still can't understand it. "It's unbelievable what a decision the referee made. The goal should definitely have counted." Traoré was on the ball first and Quintilla was too late, according to Shaqiri.

Two-match ban for Traoré

For the Swiss Football League, however, there are no two opinions. The league will announce Traoré's punishment on Monday: He will have to watch for the next two games. Cheikh Niasse (YB) and Mauro Rodrigues (Yverdon), who were also sent off at the weekend for emergency fouls, will have to sit out a game.

