After a blow to the back of the head League opens proceedings against FCZ defender Mariano Gómez

Syl Battistuzzi

1.12.2025

The league opens disciplinary proceedings against Mariano Gómez following the incidents in the Zurich derby. Footage from blue Sport shows the FCZ defender hitting a GC professional on the back of the head with his hand.

01.12.2025, 15:55

01.12.2025, 17:11

The disciplinary judge in the match operations department of the Swiss Football League has opened proceedings against Mariano Gómez for "inappropriate behavior" after the final whistle of the match against GC (1-0).

Scuffle after Zurich derby. FCZ president Canepa injures his leg - Markelo and Comenencia suspended

Scuffle after Zurich derbyFCZ president Canepa injures his leg - Markelo and Comenencia suspended

After the final whistle, the Argentinian defender hits a GC player on the head from behind in the middle of the commotion - seen in the video (above) at second 10.

The FCZ professional can still make a statement to the league. After Markelo (3-match ban) and Livano Comenencia (1-match ban), another FCZ player is now facing a forced break.

