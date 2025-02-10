FC Winterthur is deep in the relegation mire. After the game in Lucerne, Uli Forte is satisfied with his team. He is less happy with the performance of the referees. The league has now opened proceedings against Forte because of his statements.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Uli Forte was critical of the referee's performance on Sunday evening. In an interview with blue Sport, he suspected that the red card for Tobias Schättin (wrong decision ) was a payback for his recent criticism.

The league has now opened proceedings against Forte.

Forte can make a written statement. The league will not publish any further information until a decision has been made. Show more

On Sunday evening, Winterthur's Tobias Schättin is sent off after VAR intervention against Luzern. A wrong decision, as referee Johannes von Mandach later admits on blue Sport. For Uli Forte, the wrong decision is no coincidence. He suspects a payback for his recent scolding of the referee.

Forte's words have also reached the Swiss Football League. As the league announced on Monday afternoon, the disciplinary judge in match operations has opened proceedings against Forte for his statements after the Lucerne game.

In a statement, the league writes of "harsh criticism of the referee's performance". Forte has the opportunity to respond in writing.

Regardless of the outcome of the proceedings, Forte will miss his Winterthur team's home game against YB next Saturday. In the game against Luzern, not only Schättin but also he (yellow-red) was sent off and must now serve a one-match ban.