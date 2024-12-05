Ricardo Moniz criticized the performance of referee Luca Piccolo last Saturday. The league has now imposed a two-match ban on the FCZ coach.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ricardo Moniz has been banned for two games by the league following his comments to Lucas Piccolo after last Saturday's Zurich derby.

The league has taken into account the fact that Moniz apologized during the proceedings.

In the event of an appeal by FC Zurich, Moniz will be available to his club on Sunday against Lausanne. Show more

Last weekend, FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz let off a lot of steam at the media conference after the Zurich derby. The man in question: referee Luca Piccolo.

Moniz harshly criticized the 32-year-old's performance: "The game was decided by a catastrophic referee. He is a disaster for Swiss football." The league then initiated proceedings against Moniz.

On Thursday afternoon, the league announced the penalty against the FCZ coach: a two-match ban. However, the Zurich club have the opportunity to appeal against the decision. In the event of an appeal, Moniz could still be on the touchline next Sunday, "as the first suspension does not automatically come into force in this case", the league announced in a statement.

The league has taken into account "that Ricardo Moniz apologized during the proceedings and announced that he will work on his behavior in the future".