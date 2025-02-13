Uli Forte's criticism of the Swiss refereeing system has consequences. The FC Winterthur coach has been banned for two games by the disciplinary judge.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Uli Forte was critical of the refereeing performance on Sunday evening. In an interview with blue Sport, he suspected that the red card for Tobias Schättin (wrong decision ) was a payback for his recent criticism.

The league had opened proceedings against Forte.

Now the penalty is clear: Forte will miss two games for FC Winterthur. Show more

Forte was sent off on Sunday in the 3:2 defeat against Luzern after receiving two cautions. The 50-year-old then sensed a "payback" for his criticism of the referees' performance a few days earlier.

Winterthur, who are in serious danger of relegation, will therefore have to make do without Forte on the touchline in their home game against Young Boys on Saturday and away against Servette on Sunday, February 23.