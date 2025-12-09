The league cannot approve the sale of Pablo Jesus Bentancur's majority stake in Bellinzona. Picture: KEYSTONE

AC Bellinzona is threatened with exclusion from the Challenge League. The Swiss Football League refuses to approve the sale and withdraws the club's License III, which entitles it to participate in the second-highest league. The club reacts immediately.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Football League has withdrawn Bellinzona's right to play in the dieci Challenge League.

Bellinzona has five days to appeal against the decision to the Appeals Body for Licenses.

Bellinzona reacted immediately and expects the matter to be resolved very soon. Show more

In a published statement, the Swiss Football League writes: "Based on the documents submitted by the club, the independent commission cannot approve the sale of the majority shareholding - specifically in this case the entire share capital - by Pablo Jesus Bentancur to Juan Carlos Trujillo Velasquez. Consequently, AC Bellinzona's license III and thus its right to play in the Challenge League will be revoked."

According to the SFL regulations for issuing licenses, the approval of the licensing authorities is required in the event of a change of control of a club. This ensures that a change of ownership - even during the current season and after the ordinary licensing procedure has been completed - is examined in terms of its financial and sporting impact.

ℹ️ Der AC Bellinzona wird die Lizenz 2025/26 entzogen ℹ️https://t.co/mqlRbRkzJL

. . . . .

ℹ️ La licence 2025/26 de l’AC Bellinzone est retirée ℹ️https://t.co/n7dEc8v4Rf pic.twitter.com/YHh0iRWqaM — Swiss Football League (@News_SFL) December 9, 2025

Specifically, Pablo Jesus Bentancur wanted to sell his entire share package to Juan Carlos Trujillo Velasquez. The licensing commission noted "that the club had a very long period of time to prepare and complete its dossier and to submit the missing documents that could have led to the confirmation of its license".

The current bottom club in the Challenge League has five days to appeal against the decision to the Appeals Body for Licenses. During this period and also in the event of an appeal, the suspensive effect applies, which means that the Ticino team can continue to take part in Challenge League matches.

Bellinzona already has a solution

Bellinzona reacted immediately to the SFL's announcement. The club announced that there was "only a technical matter to be clarified". It added: "The money has already been deposited in a blocked notary account in favor of the SFL and is waiting to be released. The ACB is simply waiting for the bank responsible to complete its checks." "The next steps to fully resolve the matter have already been agreed".