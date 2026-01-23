Gianni Infantino wanted to sell the World Cup rights to investors for billions—now he's scrapping the plan. Criticism came from all sides.

Here's what it's all about FIFA President Gianni Infantino is withdrawing his plan to sell commercial rights to the World Cup to investors through a new company. He said the project had led to divisions that were no longer in the best interests of soccer.

Previously, UEFA, CONCACAF, and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had opposed the deal. Resistance was also growing internally: Chief Advisor Carlos Cordeiro resigned, and FIFA COO Kevin Lamour accused Infantino of a lack of transparency.

The crisis could have political consequences. According to media reports, CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani is preparing to run as a challenger in the FIFA presidential election in March 2027. Summary created with

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is withdrawing his controversial privatization plan for the World Cup. He announced this in a statement released by FIFA early Saturday morning. Infantino said the proposal would not be pursued further.

Originally, FIFA wanted to sell portions of its commercial rights—such as those related to the World Cup—to investors. To facilitate the deal, the federation planned to establish its own company, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE). The goal: to raise several billion U.S. dollars for world soccer. FIFA set a deadline of September 19 for the federations to approve the deal and promised a special payment in return.

In his statement, Infantino writes: “After listening carefully to all points of view, it has become clear that the project has led to divisions that—regardless of the level of support—are no longer in the interest of the original goal.”

There was resistance even within FIFA

Infantino goes on to write that his goal has always been to unite and improve soccer. He now wants to bring all interested parties back to the table in the coming days and weeks.

Before the plan was scrapped, opposition to it began to surface. First, UEFA and CONCACAF opposed it, followed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Critics fear that world soccer will be sold out and that investors will exert too much influence over the sport.

Resistance also came from within the organization. Infantino’s longtime chief advisor, Carlos Cordeiro, resigned on Friday effective immediately. FIFA COO Kevin Lamour has also publicly spoken out against his president. He cites a lack of transparency and says that employees feel “betrayed.”

The *New York Post* revealed that the proposal had in fact failed because the lead investor, Joshua Kushner, had pulled out in the face of global criticism.

Infantino Is Under Pressure

The crisis could also have political consequences for Infantino. According to the British newspaper *The i Paper*, CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani is preparing to run against Infantino in the FIFA presidential election in March 2027. However, there has been no official confirmation of this so far.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump says he did not discuss the investment plans with Infantino—he made this statement in response to a reporter’s question during a cabinet meeting at Camp David.

Infantino is also under pressure over another matter: He came under heavy criticism during the World Cup because of a suspension of U.S. forward Folarin Balogun that was rescinded following a call from U.S. President Donald Trump. This allowed the player to appear in the Round of 16—an extremely unusual move. According to FIFA, the controversial decision was made by the formally independent Disciplinary Committee.

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